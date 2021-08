Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Macy Carducci, of Rochester, received an Independence Scholarship for 2021-22 from Baylor University in Texas.

Linda Nguyen and Jennifer Stockslader, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at SUNY Delhi. To be eligible, students must be enrolled for at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.