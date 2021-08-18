COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Erin Colaluca and Raunak Shrestha, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Purchase College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Travis Eckler and Spencer Thomas, of Fairport, graduated in spring 2021 from the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Elizabeth Garcia, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Northern Vermont University. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Carolyn Pink, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 with an associate degree in nursing from Finger Lakes Community College. Pink will work in the MICU at Strong Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse.

Lisa Pink, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the College at Brockport with a 4.0 GPA. Pink will pursue graduate study in data science at the University of Rochester.

Henrietta

Bridget Kline, of Henrietta, was selected for publication in the 2021 edition of “The Mill,” the annual literary and art journal at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. Kline published work titled “Harvey (Cockatiel).”

Aurore Lambert, of Henrietta, was named to the 2021 dean’s list at Union College in Schenectady. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Honeoye Falls

Amanda Adolf, of Honeoye Falls, was named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Northern Vermont University. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 semester average.

Pittsford

Kidd Corbett and Simon Ribas, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Purchase College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emma Li, of Pittsford, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of New England in Maine. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Rochester

David Clapp, George Cunningham, Jay Jenkins, James Keegan, Sasha Ruptash, Natalie Vinton, Cherrish Warnick and Marlina Worden, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Purchase College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

West Henrietta

Gavin Maguda, of West Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Purchase College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.