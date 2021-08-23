COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Brittany Cripps, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Austin Beckinghamc, Kelly Lozy-Lester, Samuel Tschiderer, Victoria Wauld and Emily Yancone, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.