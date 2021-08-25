COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Giana Colombo, Andrew Johnson, Phillip Marino and Emily Murphy, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Jack Codera, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Hofstra University in Hempstead.

Bridget Inclema, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Webster

Mallory DiFelice, Nicolas Fallone, Emily Mosack, Sean O’Connor, Will Parker, Jordan Peake, Kelsey Pitt, Alexa Smith, Jonathan Strait, Brianna Walker and Rachel Wengender, of Webster, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.