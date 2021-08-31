Roberts celebrates 1st class of occupational therapy doctoral students

COURTESY OF ROBERTS WESLEYAN COLLEGE

Roberts Wesleyan College kicked off student orientation for its new occupational therapy doctorate program this fall with a ribbon-cutting in Smith Hall.

The ceremony was held in the newly renovated classroom area, where President Deana Porterfield welcomed the first group of doctoral students.

“I am delighted to welcome our inaugural students to the candidate OTD program as they start their journey to help people live better lives by participating in meaningful activities and life roles,” said Jayne Knowlton, assistant professor and director of the program. “I am excited for students to learn how to help people live independently and assist individuals to achieve their maximum quality of life.”

The entry-level program applied for accreditation and received candidacy status by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education of the American Occupational Therapy Association.

The program must earn candidacy status, have a pre-accreditation review, complete an on-site evaluation and receive accreditation status before its graduates can sit for the national certification exam administered by the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy.