COLLEGE NOTES

Fairport

Spencer DeRidder, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Salem State University in Massachusetts.

Erin Lally, of Fairport, was named to second honors on the spring 2021 dean’s list at Clark University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Abby Manard, of Fairport, recently joined the Delta Upsilon Chapter of Phi Alpha Theta at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours of history courses and earn a minimum 3.1 GPA.

Henrietta

Sara Hornak, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Honeoye Falls

Alexandra Cleveland, of Honeoye Falls, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Rochester

Rachel Malek, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

West Henrietta

Colin Farrington, of West Henrietta, was named to first honors on the spring 2021 dean’s list at Clark University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.