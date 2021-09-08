COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

North Chili

Isabella D'Ambrosio, of North Chili, received the 2021 Key Award from Elmira College. The award annually goes to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.

Rochester

Ryan Campbell, Sienna Carlenius, Amanda Ellie, Kaia Goode, Eric Hill, Hailey Kuder, Devon Maschke, Joel Morris, Jenna Pabrinkis and Natalie Riley, of Rochester, received the 2021 Key Award from Elmira College. The award annually goes to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.