COLLEGE NOTES

Penfield

Lydia Campbell, of Penfield, enrolled as a first-year college student at Utah State University in Logan for the fall 2021 semester.

Benjamin Carey, Brian Lester and Francesca Marino, of Penfield, received the 2021 Key Award from Elmira College. The award annually goes to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.

Rochester

Jennifer Burns and Alexus Wilson, of Rochester, received the 2021 Key Award from Elmira College. The award annually goes to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.

Webster

Chloe Degen, Grace Mahoney and Emerson Ormond, of Webster, received the 2021 Key Award from Elmira College. The award annually goes to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.

Surendra Kumar Koritala, of Webster, graduated in August 2021 with a Master of Science in information technology from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.