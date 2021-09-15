Fisher, Northeast College announce 4+3 program

COURTESY OF ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE

St. John Fisher College and Northeast College of Health Sciences, formerly New York Chiropractic College, announced a 4+3 program that allows qualified biology majors at Fisher an opportunity to earn their undergraduate and doctoral degrees in seven years.

“This program offers our students an accelerated pathway to pursue undergraduate and doctoral degrees that will prepare them for careers in chiropractic care, and is one more way the college can provide access to affordable, transformative educational opportunities for our students,” said Ann Marie Fallon, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Fisher.

To be considered for the program, students must be enrolled in Fisher’s undergraduate biology program and satisfy Northeast College’s entrance requirements. Students must apply for admission one year in advance of their desired entrance date. Northeast College will automatically award merit scholarships of $1,500 to students with GPAs between 3.0 and 3.4 and $2,500 to those with GPAs above 3.5.

“We are proud to collaborate with St. John Fisher College to cultivate education and leadership opportunities, as well as academic excellence,” said Michael Mestan, president of Northeast College. “This partnership strongly reflects our interprofessional nature and we look forward to welcoming Fisher students who want to continue their education, reimagine health and earn their doctorate here at Northeast.”

Fisher President Gerard Rooney added that partnerships of this nature align with the college’s mission of delivering a student-centered education.

“Fisher was founded as a liberal arts institution that develops intellectual skills and curiosity within our students,” he said. “Partnerships such as this allow our students to continue their education seamlessly, and to enhance those skills, hone their professional interests and aptly prepare them for their chosen careers.”