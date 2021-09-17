Crime Stoppers offering $7K in MCC scholarships

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER AREA CRIME STOPPERS

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers is offering $7,000 in first responder scholarships through a partnership with the Monroe Community College Foundation.

Seven financial awards of $1,000 each are available for full-time students enrolled in law and criminal justice, fire protection technology or emergency services training.

A selection committee from MCC will select the award recipients in each discipline. The scholarships will be awarded in December for the 2022 academic year.

Applications are due Oct. 31. Interested students are encouraged to apply online at bit.ly/3EwM610, or contact their MCC adviser or professor.