Donation supports students at Wegmans School of Pharmacy

COURTESY OF ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE

In a continuation of her support of the Wegmans School of Pharmacy at St. John Fisher College, pharmacist and entrepreneur Lucy Malmberg has given $500,000 to support student scholarships and educational technology.

A $350,000 gift will establish the Lucy P. Malmberg Pharmacy Endowed Scholarship program, helping students offset the cost of tuition. An additional $50,000 will be used to create the Lucy P. Malmberg Pharmacy Student Hardship Endowed Fund, which will support students enrolled in the school who face extraordinary financial difficulty due to unpredictable circumstances, such as those that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic. An additional $50,000 in current use gifts were provided to allow students immediate use of these funds.

“Lucy has a passion for supporting students throughout their academic journey, and the scholarship and hardship funds will be transformative for students who need financial assistance as they pursue their goals,” Dean Christine Birnie said.

Malmberg also gave $50,000 to fund the purchase of technology that will allow the school to continue delivering coursework that prepares students to become professional, prepared pharmacists.

These follow a $100,000 gift Malmberg made to the school in 2020 to support future student travel experiences, including professional conferences and medical missions.

As co-founder and former chair of the board of directors of Wedgewood Pharmacy in New Jersey, Malmberg helped to transform the company from a local community pharmacy into the largest specialized compounding pharmacy in the U.S. She belongs to several national and international pharmacy professional associations, and served on the board of trustees for the University of the Sciences, home to her alma mater, the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy.