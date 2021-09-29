COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Hannah Vreeland, of Penfield, graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, summa cum laude.

Rochester

Kalin Brown, Maritz Espino, Hermyone Green, Brent Howes, Norzavia Jay, Neveah Martin, Katrell McFarland and Jeshua Shaw, of Rochester, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at Buffalo State.

Hannah Farrell, Kierrah Hamer and Jessica Newmark, of Rochester, graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 2021. Farrell received a bachelor’s degree in anthropology, Hamer earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology communication studies and Newmark holds a bachelor’s degree in dietetics, summa cum laude.

Webster

Kylie Armstrong, of Webster, was accepted into the Honors College this fall at the College of Charleston.

Orion Bohrer-Curtin, Julian Cunningham and Marissa Lorenzo, of Webster, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at Buffalo State.

Kara Houppert and Erin Mongeon, of Webster, graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 2021. Houppert received a master’s degree in literacy education (B-6), and Mongeon earned a bachelor’s degree in digital and studio art fashion and textiles.