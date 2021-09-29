COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Andrea Compo, of Fairport, graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 2021 with a Certificate of Advanced Study in school counselor.

Quinne McIver, Kaevon Rice and Andrew Smith, of Fairport, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at Buffalo State.

Henrietta

Bridget Kline, of Henrietta, was inducted into the French Recognition Society during the spring 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. Membership is extended to French majors who have sophomore standing or higher, at least a 3.0 GPA in French courses and completed at least two courses beyond French 221.

Pittsford

Nicholas Benson and Elijah Rockoff, of Pittsford, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at Buffalo State.

Holly Morton, of Pittsford, graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 2021 with a Master of Science in Education in literacy education (B-6).

Rochester

Aicha Decius, of Rochester, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at Buffalo State.

West Henrietta

Justin Emerson, Eriyana Franklin and Zion Powell, of West Henrietta, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at Buffalo State.

Ryan Minges, of West Henrietta, graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in statistics mathematics.

Kyle Smith, of West Henrietta, joined the Baldwin Wallace University chapter of Delta Phi Alpha, the national German honor society, during the spring 2021 semester in Berea, Ohio. To be inducted, students must have at least sophomore standing, be enrolled in a German course beyond the intermediate level, have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and have a GPA in German courses of 3.333 or better.