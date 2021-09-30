COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

David Ferris and Colton Sergeant, of Victor, graduated in May 2021 from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Ferris received a Master of Science in security studies and Sergeant earned a Bachelor of Science in information technology.

Charles Marcello, of Victor, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. To be eligible, students must complete all courses with a minimum 3.4 GPA and no grades lower than a C.