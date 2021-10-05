Catherine McAuley statue unveiled at Our Lady of Mercy

COURTESY OF OUR LADY OF MERCY SCHOOL FOR YOUNG WOMEN

As part of the Mercy Day celebration recognized around the world annually on Sept. 24, Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women in Brighton unveiled a near life-sized statue of Catherine McAuley, founder of the Sisters of Mercy.

McAuley opened the first House of Mercy in Dublin on Sept. 24, 1827. The building was used by the Sisters of Mercy for religious, educational and social services for women and children in need.

The statue, situated outside Mercy’s main Gallery entrance off Clover Street, is a gift from school benefactor Kathleen Bonsignore Walgreen from the Class of 1961.

“I commissioned the statue to pay homage to Catherine McAuley,” Walgreen said. “It is a visible reminder of the vision of Mercy Catherine had for the entire world.”

Marie Henderson, a Sister of Mercy and faculty member at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Architecture in Michigan, sculpted the 5-foot-2, 300-pound bronze sculpture.

Mercy students, faculty and staff, board members and guests took part in the unveiling and dedication ceremony.