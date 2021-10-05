COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Kerrigan Lansdowne, Adam McGee and Abby Sikora, of Fairport, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at St. Lawrence University in Canton.

Michael Marciano, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. To be eligible, students must complete all courses with a minimum 3.4 GPA and no grades lower than a C.

Jude Rouhana and Kathryn Woodruff, of Fairport, matriculated as first-year students this fall at Hamilton College in Clinton.

Haley Wenk, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in applied mathematics, summa cum laude, from Colgate University in Hamilton.

Pittsford

Henry Baker, Danny Lawther, Mary Grace McCann, Ryan Sampson, Matt Taylor and Alex Tidd, of Pittsford, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at St. Lawrence University in Canton.

John Galbraith, Frederick Grunert and Kelly Knickerbocker, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 from Colgate University in Hamilton. Galbraith graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science, cum laude. Grunert earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology. Knickerbocker received a Bachelor of Arts in molecular biology, magna cum laude.

Ellen Henry, Riley Morrell and Jenna O’Dell, of Pittsford, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Christian Schulitz, of Pittsford, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio.

Rochester

Rory Baker and Mara Goodyear, of Rochester, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at St. Lawrence University in Canton.

Joseph Cairns and Niamh McDade Clay, of Rochester, matriculated as first-year students this fall at Hamilton College in Clinton.

Moira Hansen, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. To be eligible, students must complete all courses with a minimum 3.4 GPA and no grades lower than a C.

Xi Jiang and Sean Mandrick, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from Colgate University in Hamilton. Jiang earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics, magna cum laude. Mandrick received a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics, cum laude.

Eloise Lustik, of Rochester, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.