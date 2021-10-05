Peace Corps Prep announced at RIT

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

The Peace Corps will launch an undergraduate certificate program, Peace Corps Prep, at Rochester Institute of Technology on Jan. 1, 2022.

The program will combine targeted coursework with hands-on experience, building the competencies needed for students to be Peace Corps volunteers or other intercultural fieldworkers. RIT is one of 11 new university partnerships.

“Today’s students understand the immense challenges of our era and are energetic advocates for change,” said Carol Spahn, acting director of the Peace Corps. “Through the Peace Corps Prep program at RIT, students can develop the transferable skills necessary to influence change, advance global equity and be an effective Peace Corps volunteer.”

Peace Corps Prep will be structured as an interdisciplinary certificate program housed in the School of Individualized Studies.

“RIT is honored to be designated as a Peace Corps Prep university,” said Ellen Granberg, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “RIT has always been a community that is looking to do ‘good’ in the world, whether it is faculty and staff who served in the Peace Corps and other service organizations or RIT students who are eager to take their skills and education and apply it to local and global challenges. Offering our students the opportunity to engage in this program is consistent with our institutional mission and our students’ aspirations.”

Email mswcms@rit.edu for information.