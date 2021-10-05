RIT named a champion for diversity, inclusion

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine recognized Rochester Institute of Technology as a 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award recipient and a 2021 Diversity Champion.

The HEED Award goes to U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. RIT will be featured in the magazine’s November issue.

The top tier of HEED Award recipients are recognized as Diversity Champions. These schools exemplify an unyielding commitment to diversity and inclusion throughout their campus communities, across academic programs and at the highest administrative levels.

“Our strength comes from our diversity, and the Action Plan for Race and Ethnicity we unveiled this summer will guide our efforts moving forward as we roll out new programs, services and policies to help create equal access, opportunities and respect for all,” said Keith Jenkins, RIT vice president and associate provost for diversity and inclusion. “We look forward to redoubling our efforts in this important work.”