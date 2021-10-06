COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Ei Chal, Ariyana Cotto, Naveah Killings, Daisy Otero, Gianna Pisa, Olivia Rodriguez, Charlotte Sheffield, Jaime Smith and Michael Simpson, of Rochester, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at Buffalo State.

Ashleigh Doyle, of Rochester, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Justine Hu, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in international relations, summa cum laude, from Colgate University in Hamilton.

Claire Wergin, of Rochester, was named to the summer 2021 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.