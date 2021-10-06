COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Andrew Kelemen, of Penfield, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in educational studies from Colgate University in Hamilton.

Rochester

Nicholas Chodak, of Rochester, earned a spot on the 2021 Greyhounds football team at Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Emma Palumbo, Bobby Searight, Cebastian Searight and Katie Taberski, of Rochester, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at St. Lawrence University in Canton.

Ethan Riester, of Rochester, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Webster

Grace Ockrin and Stella VanGee, of Webster, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at St. Lawrence University in Canton.

Alyssa Valachovic, of Webster, was named to the summer 2021 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.