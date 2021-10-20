COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Pittsford

Alexa Bosco, of Pittsford, was selected to serve as a tutor in the Nesbitt-Johnston Writing Center at Hamilton College in Clinton for the 2021-22 academic year. Nominated by faculty members, tutors must demonstrate strong writing skills and relate well to their peers.

Scott McDonald, of Pittsford, joined the Class of 2025 this fall at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Haylee Pink, of Pittsford, has volunteered to serve as a member of the Oneonta Future Alumni Network. In this role, Pink will help the SUNY Oneonta Division of College Advancement and SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association in reaching its goals by facilitating an active relationship between students and alumni. Pink majors in dietetics.

Rochester

Zahra Allahyari, of Rochester, recently received a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. The award will help Allahyari, a doctoral candidate at Rochester Institute of Technology, to travel to the Biomedical Engineering Society conference in Orlando, Florida, as well as the Joint Symposium of Society for Biomaterials and the Japanese Society for Biomaterials.