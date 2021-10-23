Parent-teacher conferences underway in Webster

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Webster Central School District will wrap up parent-teacher conferences at its seven elementary schools on Oct. 28-29.

This means a half-day schedule for UPK-5 students. Students in grades 6-12 will have their normal, full-day schedule.

Elementary parents and guardians are encouraged to watch their school newsletters for the bus schedules. Individual schedules will be communicated to UPK families by their child’s teacher.