COLLEGE NOTES

Rochester

Connor Sidoti, of Rochester, was named to the summer 2021 dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Aalaysia Smith, of Rochester, has enrolled at SUNY Delhi to pursue a degree in criminal justice studies.