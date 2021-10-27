COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Elizabeth McKechney, of Fairport, recently received a Presidential Scholarship from the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The four-year, full-tuition scholarship goes to incoming first-year students with outstanding records in high school and notable community involvement.

Samuel Weber, of Fairport, graduated in summer 2021 with a Master of Science in analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Pittsford

Sean Gelb, of Pittsford, graduated in summer 2021 with a Master of Science in analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Rochester

Christine Ruddell, of Rochester, was named to the summer 2021 dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Maryland. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.