RIT students place 2nd in design challenge

Rochester Institute of Technology student-designers on Team Frears placed second in the 2020 Paperboard Packaging Student Design Challenge for their packaging designs of a tool kit for educators to be distributed by Trees into Cartons, Cartons into Trees.

Two other teams, Loose Leaves and Treeative, received honorable mentions at the annual event that showcases the best collegiate designs and packaging innovations.

Rachel Goldberg, Luke Hallick, Brianna Johnson, Allison Kunz and Jenna Robinson designed “Plant to Product,” a multi-section package that would hold multiple seedlings, planting information and environmental activities to engage students in grades 3-5 served by TICCIT, an outreach program launched by the Paperboard Packaging Council.

The team was among 30 entries representing eight schools: Fashion Institute of Technology, Rutgers University, California Polytechnic State University, Chowan University, Clemson University, San Jose State University and Ryerson University.

The competition is part of an RIT graphic design course, and is a collaboration between the College of Art and Design and College of Engineering Technology. Students from graphic design work with peers from industrial design and packaging science, bringing together their knowledge from each of these areas to develop packaging options that could be used by businesses.

The course models situations students would find in the workplace as part of company product teams, where they’d be required to understand how designers and packaging professionals collaborate to influence a company’s brand and bottom line.

Hands-on work throughout the semester included learning skills in project management, packaging structural design, printing prototypes, development of market reports and how to best incorporate sustainable materials in product development. At the end of the semester, each team puts together an entry reflecting the process work, and includes images and prototype designs for the competition.

In the 2020 competition, Ryerson took first place, RIT second and FIT placed third overall. Winning teams and the academic programs receive monetary awards from $1,500 tp $5,500.

“I am very proud of the dedication of all eight RIT teams who had the extra challenge this year of completing their solutions remotely after starting this competition in person,” said Lorrie Frear, professor of graphic design in RIT’s College of Art and Design. “Every team exceeded my expectations.”

Frear led the class of 34 students and worked with Carlos Diaz-Acosta, associate professor of packaging in RIT’s College of Engineering Technology, and consultant Bill Wynkoop. Diaz-Acosta provided assistance for the class when RIT converted to remote learning, coordinating with ESKO to provide its Artios, computing software package for folded packaging designs.

Joining The Frears from RIT were Lemon Drops (Bree Cosgrove, Connie Froass, Jarod Lai and Juan Rodrigues); Loose Leaves (Sierra Babcock, Erica Boyd, Anna Schum-Houck and Daeya Shealy); The Planteers (Deztiny DiMeo, Dylan Fisher, Gabrielle Oppenheim, Tahmir Payne and Morsal Sahar); Treeative (Da Chen, Noah Heydt, Cristian Maynez, Lena Ohara and Amanda Stopper); Treebalism (Ian Archibald, Carlos Lomeli, Thomas Rothdeutsch and Carolyn Tanski); The Tree-m Team (Kelly Fellner and Monica Steelman); and Treenominal (Mikayla Bird, Connie Lucid, Lauren Perttula and Olivia Sanders).