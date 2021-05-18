Roberts breaks ground on Golisano Engagement Center

COURTESY OF ROBERTS WESLEYAN COLLEGE

Construction is underway on the $15 million Golisano Community Engagement Center at Roberts Wesleyan College and is expected to take 14 months.

“Let’s break ground to connect the community,” Roberts President Deana Porterfield said as community leaders broke ground on the 25,000 square foot, two-story center that will be housed on the north side of campus. The official grand opening is anticipated to happen in summer 2022 for the start of the 2022-23 academic year.

“It is tremendously exciting to mark this important moment in our community,” Porterfield said. “The Golisano Community Engagement Center has been greatly needed and anticipated for years, so to begin construction on our campus is the realization of a dream come true.”

Once complete, the Center will be a hub for connection, collaboration and student life resources, serving as the first building on campus to provide centralized meeting spaces and community interaction opportunities for all students.

“Each generation of Roberts Wesleyan College students has wished and hoped for a true student union where they could meet and interact with the campus community,” said Kirk Kettinger, director of alumni and external relations. “This is a dream come true for many alumni. I know many alumni who enjoyed the R-Room, BT's Cafe and other areas around campus will enjoy seeing this state-of-the-art facility in person at homecoming 2022.”

The building will function as a workplace for Roberts’ custom training and education programs, such as its Community Institutes, that provide custom educational solutions and resources to Rochester-area businesses and organizations seeking affordable, real-world learning experiences and insight. It will serve as the college’s new north campus entrance.

“The vision for the Community Institutes at Roberts Wesleyan College is to serve both internal and external constituents, and we share in the excitement of seeing this building progress in the months ahead,” said Steve Bovee, executive director of community engagement. “The Golisano Community Engagement Center will house the Community Institutes, and provide the collaborative space for training and consulting that will create opportunities to bring the broader community together and facilitate engagement between students and community leaders.”