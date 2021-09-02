Princeton Review: RIT, Nazareth College among best colleges

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The Princeton Review released the 30th edition of “The Best 387 Colleges,” and Nazareth College and Rochester Institute of Technology made the list.

The company surveyed 154,000 students from across the country, and looked at ranking lists from the past to find those schools consistently recognized for things like financial aid, career services and great food.

Both were listed among the Best Northeastern Universities. Nazareth also was named to the Great Town-Gown Relations List. RIT appeared on the lists of Best Value Colleges, Colleges that Create Futures and Green Colleges, and ranked fourth among the Top 50 Game Design: Undergraduate.

