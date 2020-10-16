MC3 10/22 College Notes

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Maxwell Gemme, of Fairport, joined the Class of 2024 at Buffalo State.

Alena Ragan, of Fairport, graduated in August 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in English and Francophone studies from St. Lawrence University in Canton.

Amelia Smith, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Henrietta

Clara Rose Benham, of Henrietta, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Christopher Porter, of Henrietta, joined the Class of 2024 at Buffalo State.

Pittsford

Ryan Carvel and Megan Whipple, of Pittsford, enrolled at St. Lawrence University in Canton as members of the Class of 2024.

Joshua Collier, of Pittsford, enrolled at SUNY Delhi for the fall 2020 semester to pursue a degree in construction management: design and building.

Riley Cott, Richard Hober III, Madeline Holodnik, Robert Wehner and Ryan Young, of Pittsford, graduated in August 2020 from St. Lawrence University in Canton.

Sarina Diaz, Aliya Flynn and Suraj Verma, of Pittsford, joined the Class of 2024 at Buffalo State.

Rochester

Abdullahi Abukar and James Boisvert, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Lucille Adiutori, Gifford Campbell, Rachel Kesys and Natalie Marx, of Rochester, enrolled at St. Lawrence University in Canton as members of the Class of 2024.

Sydney Duval, Ta’Rhon Lewis and Briyanna Pitts, of Rochester, joined the Class of 2024 at Buffalo State.

Greta Kerwin, of Rochester, is a member of the Clarkson University team that took first place in the virtual Northeast Regional AlChE Chem-E-car Competition. Teams were tasked with designing and building a shoebox-sized car that is powered and stopped by chemical reactions. The Clarkson team qualified for the national competition in November.

Deon Murphy and Jenny Ngo, of Rochester, joined the Class of 2024 at Buffalo State.

Maia Storozynsky, of Rochester, graduated in August 2020 from St. Lawrence University in Canton.