Pathway connecting Cayuga, St. John Fisher colleges

Cayuga Community College and St. John Fisher College announced a new academic pathway for Cayuga graduates to continue their education.

The agreement helps Cayuga grads in specific programs enroll at Fisher with an opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree in two years.

“Academic partnerships designed to benefit transfer students are very important to us as an institution, and we are pleased to add Cayuga Community College to our list of valued partners,” President Gerard Rooney said. “We hope to provide these students with a seamless transition to a transformational education at Fisher that will prepare them for both their personal and professional lives. We look forward to welcoming them to campus with the strong foundation they have established at Cayuga Community College.”

To complete a transfer, students must earn their associate degree from any of 10 degree programs, including business administration, computer science and criminal justice. Students will identify a related program at Fisher they wish to transfer into from a list of options.

“Building academic partnerships with fellow colleges and universities creates opportunities for our students to capitalize on their academic and career potential, which is an integral part of our mission at Cayuga Community College,” President Briant Durant said. “St. John Fisher College is a strong institution with great programs and faculty who are invested in the success of their students. I know that our graduates will thrive in their challenging, student-focused environment.”

Students must have a minimum 2.0 GPA to be eligible to transfer as part of the new agreement. Certain programs may require a higher GPA or additional prerequisite coursework. All currently enrolled and incoming fall 2021 Cayuga students are eligible for the program.