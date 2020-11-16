DEC Resiliency Project finished in Greece

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently completed one of 11 projects awarded to the town of Greece through the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

The project’s mitigation measures will eliminate flood risk through improvements made to storm sewers and the elevation of the Braddock Road Sanitary Pump Station, protecting it from flood waters.

“[The] Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative continues to advance projects to protect shoreline communities historically susceptible to flooding from high water and extreme weather events, here in Monroe County and all along the shores of Lake Ontario,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Elevating the Braddock Road Sanitary Pump Station and upgrading the sewers are strategic projects identified by the community that will protect the town of Greece from flood waters for years to come.”

During high water events in 2017 and 2019, storm sewers in the Braddock Road area were overwhelmed and the local storm water outfalls backed up, which became an additional source of flooding. Residents resorted to discharging their sumps into the sanitary sewer, putting those systems at risk.

Without direct intervention, continued flooding would jeopardize the structural integrity of local roads, homes and sanitary sewer systems, along with presenting safety concerns to emergency responders. Infrastructure improvements will mitigate the impacts of future flooding events and protect the sanitary sewer from being overwhelmed. Mitigation measures will provide overall flood resiliency for 256 households and the Braddock Bay Park and Public Marina.

“With construction on Braddock Road sewers completed in less than 45 days, I’m happy to report that each and every home on Braddock Road will now be able to discharge sump pumps to an approved storm sewer system,” town Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “This is a huge step forward in terms of our resiliency goals, and especially toward relieving pressure on our sanitary sewer pump stations that were nearly overwhelmed during the devastating flooding of 2017 and 2019. New storm sewer control valves and pumping facilities will assist tremendously with flood control operations as we move ahead.”

The state has committed up to $300 million through REDI to rebuild the shoreline and improve resiliency in flood-prone regions along the lake.

The REDI Commission allocated $20 million for homeowner assistance, $30 million to improve the resiliency of businesses and $15 million toward a regional dredging effort that will benefit each of the eight REDI counties: Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wayne.

The remaining balance of $235 million is allocated toward local and regional projects that advance and exemplify the REDI mission.