Impact Earth acquires Community Composting

Impact Earth Inc., a zero waste solutions company based in Rochester, is taking over operations of Community Composting.

The merger expands Impact Earth’s footprint in diverting wasted food and other compostable products from landfills for residential and commercial customers in Monroe County and beyond.

The organizations first partnered at the Brighton Farmers Market in 2014. Combined, the companies diverted close to 4 million pounds of organics from the landfill.

The curbside composting service is available on a weekly or biweekly basis, with an annual subscription available. Customers may elect to use the market composting service available at local farmers markets or co-ops, including Rochester Public Market from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Lori’s Natural Foods Center, Abundance Food Co-Op and #Hydro Inc.

Businesses can sign up for the commercial pick up service. Current commercial customers include municipalities, restaurants, bakeries, school districts, commercial properties/offices and multifamily residential buildings.

Impact Earth also offers environmental education, lifestyle products/packaging and consulting services. Consulting services range from waste audits and policy and/or program development to feasibility studies and sustainability/climate action plans with clients spanning multiple industries such as the cities of Rochester and Canandaigua, CMAC and Corning.

“The acquisition of Community Composting grants Impact Earth the ability to reach more people to expand our greater collective impact as a community,” said Robert Putney, founder and CEO of Impact Earth. “We are dedicated to ensuring individuals and businesses have the opportunity to learn and engage in diversion efforts, and are thrilled for this opportunity to greater service our community and our planet.”

Impact Earth, with offices on Brighton Henrietta Townline Road, plans to expand in 2021. It will continue monthly drives to support various organizations and causes across Rochester. Visit impactearthroc.com for information.