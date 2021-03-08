REMADE announces $43M in new tech research

The REMADE Institute, a public-private partnership established by the U.S. Department of Energy dedicated to accelerating the nation’s transition to a circular economy, recently announced $43 million in new technology research, selecting 24 projects.

CEO Nabil Nasr, director of the Golisano Institute for Sustainability at Rochester Institute of Technology, said the anticipated results of the projects will move the U.S. closer to its energy conservation and emissions reduction targets.

“Our mission is to reduce energy consumption and decrease emissions, while increasing the U.S.’s manufacturing competitiveness,” Nasr said. “Our experts are working diligently to reach these critically important goals and, in the process, accelerate the U.S.’s transition to a circular economy.”

The $43 million investment is cost-shared between REMADE and funding recipients. Magdi Azer, chief technology officer, said the institute’s research examines the circular economy as a whole and focuses on four materials classes that can make the most impact: metals, polymers, fibers and electronic waste.

“REMADE’s projects address multiple aspects of the circular economy, including remanufacturing, recycling and recovery,” Azer said. “These latest projects will, for example, explore ways to advance sustainable automotive manufacturing and address issues related to plastics recycling in food packaging — one of the fastest-growing and most pressing sustainability issues in the U.S.”

The selected projects include large-scale transformational projects, which are led by industry and address issues across the supply chain. Nasr said a fifth round of funding, valued at $50 million, is expected to be announced in late spring.

“REMADE is the leading circular economy institute in the U.S., and our manufacturing, university and national lab members are always open to working with new partners,” he said. “Our next round of funding will be an ideal opportunity to explore potential partnerships further.”

Visit remadeinstitute.org for information on current projects.