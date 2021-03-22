Mendon installs electric vehicle charging stations

The town of Mendon recently installed two electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot of Mendon Public Library, 22 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls.

Drivers are welcome to charge their electric vehicles 24/7, and are encouraged to patronize local businesses and services while they utilize this service.

The charging stations were installed through the efforts of Mendon Town Council member John Hagreen.

“We worked to fill a need in the area,” he said. “It’s our sincere hope that everyone in our community benefits from this new technology.”

The town received support from the Charge Ready NY program, which is administered by the New York State Research and Development Authority. This program provides $4,000 per vehicle charging port for public or private employers, building owners, municipalities and nonprofit organizations to install Level 2 charging stations.

“For residents and visitors across the state, it’s critical that they know they can charge their electric vehicles where they shop, work and run errands. The town of Mendon’s charging stations are a tremendous asset,” said Doreen Harris, acting NYSERDA president and CEO. “As we continue striving to achieve New York’s climate and clean energy goals, more and more consumers are choosing electric vehicles for personal and professional use, and we appreciate the town’s partnership in helping build out the statewide charging infrastructure to support clean transportation choices.”

The charging stations are accessed through the Greenlots Network Plan, which allows credit card and app usage to connect.