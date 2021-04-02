Monroe County 4-H receives Earth Day grant

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County 4-H program received a grant from the Genesee Finger Lakes Chapter of the Air and Waste Management Association in honor of Earth Day 2021.

The purpose of the Earth Day Grant is to increase and enhance environmental education opportunities in the community through projects that promote environmental awareness, development of technical skills and sustainable environmental practices.

Monroe County 4-H will create environmental education take-home kits that focus on concepts of environmental awareness and sustainable environmental practices centered on water pollution and water protection.

Take-home kits will be available to youth-serving organizations throughout the county from Earth Day, April 22, until the end of May. Each kit will contain the picture book “We are the Water Protectors,” an environmental intentions journal with prompts to influence long-term environmental stewardship, a Water Protectors Pledge and two hands-on educational activities.

Email dpd66@cornell.edu or visit monroe.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development for information.