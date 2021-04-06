Perinton collect electronics, hazardous waste

The town of Perinton is partnering with Monroe County to host a drive-thru event featuring electronics recycling, shredding and a household hazardous collection from 7:45 a.m. to noon May 15 at the Department of Public Works, 100 Cobb’s Lane.

“The town of Perinton is committed to making it easy and convenient for residents to recycle,” Supervisor Ciaran Hanna said. “By offering a local recycling event, we are bringing essential services close to home and making it easy for our residents to recycle, which helps our environment and creates jobs. We hope residents will take this opportunity to properly dispose of and recycle those difficult items often found while spring cleaning.”

The town is working with EWASTE+ to recycle electronics waste. Computers, printers, phones, microwaves and other electronics will be accepted free of charge; however, fees will apply for CRT TVs and CRT computer monitors.

Shred-Text will accept up to four to five boxes of paper per vehicle. All documents will be shredded on-site for free, and there is no need to remove staples or paper clips.

Appointments are required for the household hazardous waste collection; call 585-223-5115 or visit monroecounty.gov/ecopark for information. Residents can dispose of up to 30 gallons of liquid and 75 pounds of solid household hazardous waste. This can include latex paint cans that contain more than a third of a gallon of leftover paint.

Other accepted items include oil-based wood stains and preservatives; automotive fluids like antifreeze, and brake, power steering and transmission fluids; pesticides and fertilizers; flammable products such as gasoline, kerosene, thinners, strippers, solvents and glues; household cleaners including soaps, waxes and drain cleaners; driveway sealer; pool and photo chemicals; rechargeable (Ni-Cad) and button batteries; mercury thermometers and thermostats; and syringes/sharps packaged in a puncture-proof container, like a 2-liter soda bottle.

There are certain items that should not be brought to the event, such as used motor oil and vehicle batteries, pharmaceutical waste, propane tanks, cans of dried paint, empty containers, everyday alkaline batteries and glazing/spackle and joint compounds.