Gates Conservation Board seeking volunteers

COURTESY OF ROMEO DELUCIA

Romeo DeLucia, chairman of the Gates Conservation Advisory Board, is looking for two or three volunteers who are interested in conservation to join the board.

The Conservation Advisory Board is appointed by the Gates Town Board to preserve open space within the town. The board is looking for Gates residents who have concerns regarding the preservation of green space and environmental wellness.

Board members research ways to preserve land in the town, working with Supervisor Cosmo Giunta and town leaders such as Councilman Andrew Loughlin. Loughlin helps the board by reaching out to other people in the community, such as Keep Gates Clean, a volunteer group that cleans up areas of Gates filled with debris.

The board hosts guest speakers at its meetings for guidance and advice. Past speakers include County Legislator Frank Allkofer, R-4th District, and former Supervisor Mark Assini.

All towns, including Gates, received stimulus money from the government. The board hopes to work with town leaders to preserve more green space with some of this funding in the future.

Meetings are held at 7:15 p.m. on the third Tuesdays of the month in the Supervisor’s Conference Room at Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road. Email dromeo2001@yahoo.com for information.