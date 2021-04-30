Harley School awarded recycling grant

COURTESY OF NYSAR3

The Harley School is among three across the state to receive a Green School Grant from the New York State Association for Reduction, Reuse and Recycling.

The $690 award will help expand Harley’s present food waste composting system. Virtually all food waste at the school was composted before the pandemic; however, lunch procedures changed with students getting individually packaged lunches in compostable clamshells.

Harley staff and the student-run Sustainability Club will place compost bins in each classroom and area where students eat. These will be collected twice weekly by Impact Earth.

The other schools receiving awards were Pleasantville High School and F.E. Smith Intermediate School of Cortland.