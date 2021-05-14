REMADE seeking tech proposals for new funding round

COURTESY OF REMADE INSTITUTE

The REMADE Institute, a public-private partnership established by the U.S. Department of Energy, issued its fifth request for proposals, representing a $45 million investment in the research, development and demonstration of technologies to sustain American manufacturing and accelerate the U.S.’s transition to a circular economy.

Kelly Speakes-Backman, acting assistant secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy, said this investment is focused on reducing the nation’s energy consumption, decreasing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, fostering clean tech innovation and addressing manufacturing’s impact on climate change.

“President Biden proudly announced our new national climate target: a 50-52% reduction in U.S. emissions by 2030,” Speakes-Backman said. “Investments like this with the REMADE Institute will accelerate the U.S.’s transition to a circular economy, ensuring we meet this ambitious and exciting new commitment.”

REMADE CEO Nabil Nasr said the Institute is seeking proposals for large-scale transformational research, development and demonstration projects that are industry-led and address issues across the materials supply chain. Proposed transformational projects must address the recovery and recycling of plastics, metals, fibers and electronic waste, or address the recovery and remanufacturing of durable goods and components.

“By focusing REMADE’s investment on industry-led projects within these four key material classes, we can develop solutions that have the most significant impact nationwide,” Nasr said.

REMADE also is seeking R&D projects that complement the Institute’s existing portfolio. This includes proposals that focus on creating logistics models to improve materials recovery and recycling, increasing the circularity of metal alloys, identifying novel automation solutions to improve recycling economics, creating design tools that enable greater remanufacturing and recovery, utilizing recycled and cross-industry materials in manufacturing, introducing condition assessment and process technologies in remanufacturing, as well as projects that target materials with low recycling rates such as No. 3-7 plastics.

REMADE allocated $1 million for education and workforce development. These projects must develop short courses to educate, train and develop incumbent workers in reuse, remanufacturing, recovery and recycling.

Letters of intent and project abstracts are due by 5 p.m. June 3, with proposals due July 15. Visit remadeinstitute.org/rfp for information.