Genesee RiverWatch seeking award nominations

Genesee RiverWatch, a nonprofit organization working to preserve and promote the Genesee River and its tributaries, is accepting nominations of individuals, organizations, projects or events for its Elizabeth Thorndike Environmental Leadership Awards.

The awards recognize significant contributions to the Genesee RiverWatch mission of "championing solutions that improve the water quality of the Genesee and initiatives that connect people to the river.”

Nominees must have demonstrated success in improving the water quality of the Genesee River Basin; creating environmental, recreational and economic assets for their communities; and/or connecting people to the river by encouraging them to explore, experience and celebrate the river.

A separate category of the awards recognizes volunteers whose work on behalf of Genesee RiverWatch significantly aided in furthering its mission.

Nomination forms are available at geneseeriverwatch.org and must be returned by June 30.