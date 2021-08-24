Household waste collection announced for Penfield, Webster residents

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

This year’s household hazardous waste collection for Penfield and Webster residents will run from 7:45 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the Webster Highway Garage, 1005 Picture Parkway.

This appointment-only service is hosted by the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services, the towns of Penfield and Webster, and the village of Webster. To make an appointment, call 585-340-8710 or visit monroecounty.gov/hhw by 3 p.m. Sept. 17.

“Over the years, there’s been a noticeable decline in the amount of hazardous waste materials going to the landfills from residential households,” Supervisor Tony LaFountain said. “Alternative services like this drop-off event — and the ongoing ability to bring materials to Ecopark — have significantly reduced hazardous materials in landfills and, ultimately, our ground water. We are delighted to partner with the county of Monroe on this very important initiative that will have a positive impact on generations to come.”

Residents can bring up to 30 gallons of liquid and 75 pounds of solid HHW materials per appointment at no charge. No 55-gallon drums or waste from businesses will be accepted. Year-round appointments are available at Ecopark.