Applicants sought for Perinton’s Sustainability Advisory Board

The town of Perinton is accepting applications from residents for the Sustainability Advisory Board, a new seven-member volunteer board.

“The town of Perinton is dedicated to sustainable practices that not only protect our vital natural resources, but also yield savings for local taxpayers,” Deputy Town Supervisor David Belaskas said. “We’ve already had great success with green initiatives such as LED lighting, electric parks equipment and an electric car charging station at Town Hall, but we are ready to take our focus on sustainability to the next level. Our goal is to provide the best possible services and resources at the lowest possible cost for our residents as we move Perinton toward a more sustainable future.”

The board will be tasked with evaluating current and future opportunities to implement sustainable best practices in town operations. Members also will help identify community issues and concerns; develop potential strategies, proposals, plans or solutions; and serve in an advisory capacity to the town supervisor and Perinton Town Board, as well as town departments, committees and volunteer boards. The goal will be to preserve Perinton’s natural resources by reducing the town’s ecological footprint while identifying operational efficiencies to produce cost savings for local taxpayers.

“Our community is a beautiful place, filled with wonderful parks and natural resources that contribute greatly to the outstanding quality of life that we all enjoy,” Town Board member Meredith Stockman-Broadbent said. “The Sustainability Advisory Board will work to protect and enhance our resources to best serve our community for generations to come. Those residents who are interested in helping our town enhance its reputation as a green and vibrant community are encouraged to apply.”

The Sustainability Advisory Board will focus its attention on several key action areas, including facilities and infrastructure, fleet, energy, resources recovery, natural resources, and education and outreach. It will work to secure grants that may contribute to the reuse and preservation of sustainable infrastructure in the community.

Furthermore, the board will support the sustainable and green infrastructure measures of the town’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan Update. The plan, currently in draft form, identified several focus areas such as protecting open spaces and natural resources, supporting the farming and agricultural industry, and embracing local renewable energy sources and alternative energy systems within the town.

Perinton residents interested in applying to serve on the Sustainability Advisory Board must submit a resume and letter of intent to Town Clerk Jen West by 5 p.m. Sept. 14. Submissions will be accepted by email at jwest@perinton.org or by mail to Perinton Town Hall, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport, New York, 14450.

The seven-member board will be complemented by ex-officio members, such as representatives from the Planning Board, Conservation Board, Recreation and Parks Department, and Public Works. It was established by local law and is detailed in Chapter 61 of the Town Code.