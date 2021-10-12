Conservation Field Days bring youth education outdoors

COURTESY OF MONROE COUNTY SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT

The Monroe County Soil & Water Conservation District hosted its 32nd annual Conservation Field Days event this September in Ellison Park, allowing local fifth and sixth graders to get outdoors through hands-on experiences focused on conservation.

Returning instructors from Seneca Park Zoo, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Friends of Ganondogan, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County and others were excited to talk with students after not being able to attend a live, outdoor event last year. An instructor from the Genesee Country Village & Museum taught students about animal adaptations using pelts and more.

Almost 360 students from six schools attended Conservation Field Days this year. A favorite station was “Nature’s Paintbrush” by CCE, which had students using plants and materials from their surroundings to craft a paintbrush and create works of art.

Schools interested in attending Conservation Field Days or anyone in a conservation-focused field interested in instructing at future events can call 585-753-7380 or email mcswcd@monroecounty.gov for information.