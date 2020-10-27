Healthgrades recognizes Rochester General Hospital

Rochester General Hospital is among the 100 Best Hospitals for critical care, stroke care, gastrointestinal care and general surgery, according to new research by Healthgrades.

Healthgrades annually evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 facilities nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data and outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states.

Rochester General also is among the top 5% in the nation for cardiology services (2021), neurosciences (2018-21), cranial neurosurgery (2021) and treatment of stroke (2017-21). It is a five-star recipient for treatment of heart attack (2010-21), heart failure (2014-21) and pneumonia (2013-21).

The hospital also received the Healthgrades Neurosciences Excellence Award (2017-21), Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award (2020-21) and Stroke Care Excellence Award (2015-21).