Healthgrades recognizes Unity Hospital

Unity Hospital in Greece is among the top 10% in the nation for joint replacement, according to new research by Healthgrades.

Healthgrades annually evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data, and all-payer data from 16 states for bariatrics and appendectomy procedures.

Its Specialty Excellence Awards recognize hospitals with superior performance in specific specialty lines and specialty focus areas. Visit partners.healthgrades.com for information.

Unity Hospital also was a five-star recipient for treatment of heart failure (2020-21), total knee replacement (2017-21), total hip replacement (2020-21), treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (2021), colorectal surgeries (2019-21), treatment of bowel obstruction (2020-21), treatment of sepsis (2018-21) and treatment of respiratory failure (2019-21).