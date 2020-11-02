Exodus Institute launches women’s addiction recovery program

Exodus Institute, the Open Door Mission’s addiction recovery program, recently launched its women’s day treatment program, one of Rochester’s only addiction recovery programs exclusively for women.

This outpatient program follows the model of the men’s program, which includes counseling, case management, daily devotionals, Bible study, community ministry, and job and financial skills training. Residential housing options are available, if needed.

Of the men who completed this program, 75% found employment and returned to school, 80% found permanent housing, and 65% transitioned successfully back into the community.

“Our program will start small to ensure our students’ sustainable success,” said Anna Valeria-Iseman, executive director of Open Door Mission. “We will expand the roles of our existing staff who have an unbelievable track record of putting those struggling with addiction on a path to recovery.”

The new women’s program has a 60-day curriculum with meetings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Email jwestfall@opendoormission.com to schedule an intake interview.