Jewish Senior Life offering Physician House Calls

Jewish Senior Life is helping seniors get the care they need in their homes with its Physician House Calls program.

The program includes primary care and urgent visits, coordination with specialists, review of medications, and assessment of daily activities. It will coordinate with independent and assisted living communities and other home health care services.

For seniors in need of non-medical support and assistance, Jewish Senior Life offers Living Well Companion Care and At-Home Handyman Services. All employees are tested for COVID-19 and vetted to go into homes.

Physician House Calls are available to homebound individuals age 65 years and older. Call 585-244-5993 or visit jewishseniorlife.org for information.