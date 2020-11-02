Webster Chamber offering health insurance help

Health insurance enrollment assistance is available to individuals, families, businesses and sole proprietors through the Webster Chamber of Commerce regardless of membership or residency.

Medicare enrollment runs until Dec. 7; enrollment for all other plans run from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 for Jan. 1 start dates.

“We will schedule a 30-minute appointment with you to review your medical and financial needs,” Chamber President Barry Howard said. “You can choose an in-person, Zoom or telephone appointment. Our goal is to help you choose the best health insurance plan for your medical needs that fits your financial situation.”

There is no charge for the Chamber’s assistance. Call 585-265-3960 to set up an appointment.