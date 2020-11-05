Greece Chamber expands insurance options

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce recently expanded its dental and vision insurance options, including a new dental insurance plan.

The Chamber’s Guardian plans can be used in and out of network, anywhere in the country. Greece Regional Chamber individual members and business members from throughout the region are eligible to participate.

“The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce is delighted to be able to offer this expanded dental and vision coverage to all businesses and residents of the Greater Rochester region,” said Sarah Lentini, president and CEO. “I am especially pleased to announce that there will be no rate increases to the Chamber’s Guardian dental and vision plans for 2021.”

Call 585-944-5800, email info@greecechamber.org or visit greecechamber.org for information.