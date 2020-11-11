AcuteKids offering rapid PCR testing

AcuteKids Pediatric Urgent Care, 1243 Bay Road, Webster, is offering a four-in-one rapid nasal swab test to detect SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and respiratory syncytial virus. Results can be expected the same day.

"Detection and differentiation of Flu A, Flu B, RSV and COVID-19 all present with similar symptoms, yet require fundamentally different treatment, so this is a game-changer for the ability to inform patients with rapid results and to help keep their families and our community healthy and safe,” said Chrysa Charno, founder and CEO of AcuteKids.

Supplies are limited due to demand throughout the country. Kids will be first priority and adults will be tested on a case-by-case basis. Outsourced lab testing will be readily available for adults. Insurance coverage is based on the individual's circumstances.

Call 585-787-4073 to request a test.