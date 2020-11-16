Roberts launches Westside Psychological Services

Roberts Wesleyan College recently launched Westside Psychological Services, an on-campus training clinic that serves as a referral source for psychological assessments, therapeutic intervention and consultation services for children, adolescents, families and adults.

Roberts joins other health care providers to enhance psychological service offerings that better meet the needs and accessibility of families living on the west side of Rochester.

Services include clinical and school-based psychological evaluations, consultation, training and therapeutic intervention. The facility is staffed by licensed psychologists working with Roberts doctoral students specializing in clinical and school psychology. Day, evening and weekend hours are available, with services provided within a low-cost sliding-scale fee structure.

Alysa MacMillen serves as clinical director. She and psychology faculty at the college supervise a training program for doctoral students, and extend evidenced-based intervention services and techniques to address the referral needs of the community at large. MacMillen earned her doctorate in clinical/school psychology from Roberts in 2020.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s become increasingly more important that we focus on the mental health needs and well-being of our students and the greater community,” said Cheryl Repass, psychology chair and executive director of Westside Psychological Services. “We’re excited to join with other esteemed Rochester providers to enhance psychological services and offerings, providing a local, accessible location to better meet the needs of residents and families on the west side of Rochester.”

Visit roberts.edu/community-institutes/westside-psychological-services for information.